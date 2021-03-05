Arizona Governor: Retirement Of Maj. Gen. McGuire

Governor Ducey Announces Retirement Of Arizona’s Adjutant General, Director Of Emergency And Military Affairs

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey today announced the retirement of Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, who serves on the Governor’s cabinet as both the Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and as the Adjutant General for the state.

“General McGuire’s solid leadership and expertise has been critical, especially during the COVID-19 emergency response,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona is grateful for General McGuire’s exceptional service to the state and nation.”

McGuire has served in the role since 2013. He planned to retire last year but extended his service because of the pandemic. His last day will be April 10.

McGuire is responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of a nearly 8,300-member department, which includes the Arizona’s Army and Air National Guard, Joint Programs, and the Division of Emergency Management.

“We have an incredible bench of leaders at DEMA, ready to continue the legacy of selfless service and excellence the agency is known for, serving the citizens of Arizona and the great United States of America,” McGuire said. “The last year has been the most humbling and gratifying year of my service to watch the nearly 8,300 soldiers, airmen, and civilians of DEMA prove we are always ready, always there.”

The general’s retirement marks the culmination of his nearly 34 years of honorable military service. McGuire received his commission from the United States Air Force Academy in 1987. He attended undergraduate pilot training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, followed by several operational, combat and training assignments in the F-16 Fighting Falcon. He joined the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Fighter Wing, Tucson International Airport in 2001 as an F-16 instructor pilot.

In 2010, he commanded the 214th Reconnaissance Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, where he flew the MQ-1B Predator and led the unit in combat operations in support of overseas contingencies. Prior to assuming his current duties, he served as the Commander, 162nd Fighter Wing. General McGuire is a Fighter Weapons School Graduate and a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, and 250 combat and combat-support flying hours.