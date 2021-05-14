  • Fri. May 14th, 2021
Politics

Arizona Governor Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Memorial Day

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 14, 2021 , Doug Ducey, Governor, memorial day
Arizona Governor Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Memorial Day

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, Saturday, May 15, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“Arizona’s peace officers are on the frontlines every day serving our communities, protecting others and putting their lives on the line — and some don’t return home after carrying out their duties,” said Governor Ducey.  “Arizona is grateful to the heroic men and women who wear the badge, and we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.  This Peace Officers Memorial Day, we take a moment to pause and remember the officers who died in the line of duty and thank those who bravely protect our communities every day.”

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Alabama Governor Align for Veterans Suicide Prevention Initiative
May 14, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Afghan President Ghani
May 14, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman’s Travel
May 14, 2021 Maryam Shah