Arizona Governor Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Memorial Day

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, Saturday, May 15, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“Arizona’s peace officers are on the frontlines every day serving our communities, protecting others and putting their lives on the line — and some don’t return home after carrying out their duties,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona is grateful to the heroic men and women who wear the badge, and we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This Peace Officers Memorial Day, we take a moment to pause and remember the officers who died in the line of duty and thank those who bravely protect our communities every day.”