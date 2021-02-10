Arizona Governor: On The Passing Of Michael K. Kennedy

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement on the passing of attorney and community leader Michael K. Kennedy:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Michael Kennedy — a philanthropist and personal friend who was a tireless champion for the community that was his home.

“Mike left a lasting impression on everyone he met — including me. He was devoted to serving our community and helping those in need. For years, he dedicated his time to youth, conservation, education and numerous other charitable causes.

“Mike cared deeply for Arizona, and stopped at nothing to lift it up. He worked closely with Michael Bidwill and the Arizona Cardinals organization to help secure Super Bowls and College National Championships to our state. He served as Arizona Host Committee Chairman for Super Bowl XLII and was a member of the Executive Committee for the Arizona Host Committee for Super Bowl XLIX.

“He was involved in a number of groups and committees that support Arizona and draw people to our beautiful state. Mike was also a leader in the legal community — a member of the Maricopa County Bar Association Hall of Fame and co-founder of Gallagher & Kennedy.

“Mike’s passing will be felt by many people across Arizona, and he will be dearly missed. Angela and I send our love, condolences and prayers to his wife Dawn and their children. May he rest in peace.”

Michael was a co-founding partner, shareholder and member of the board of directors of Gallagher & Kennedy. He practiced in general civil litigation and served as local, regional and national counsel to a variety of business clients, including Arizona sports teams, law firms, retailers and energy companies.

He was a member of The Thunderbirds, served as Chairman of the Phoenix Open, President of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation since its inception, President of the Maricopa County Bar Association and the Arizona Association of Defense Counsel, and was an inaugural member of the Maricopa County Bar Association Hall of Fame. Mike was recognized as a “Best Lawyer” by Best Lawyers in America and by Chambers USA.