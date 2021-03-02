Politics

Arizona Governor On Resolution Copper Project Setback

Mar 2, 2021 , , ,

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it has directed the U.S. Forest Service to rescind critical federal documents needed to move forward with the Resolution Copper Project, a mine that will be located near Superior, Arizona and is projected to create about 1,450 jobs and generate about $149 million annually in total employee compensation.  Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement in response to the setback on the project:

“I am extremely disappointed in the Administration’s decision to cease progress on Arizona’s Resolution Copper project, which is set to grow jobs and is estimated to create a direct and indirect economic impact of more than $1 billion to Arizona’s economy every year.

“An effective and predictable regulatory environment is a critical factor in Arizona’s booming economy.  In Arizona, we follow what works. Undoing lengthy, comprehensive, and already-completed federal environmental studies on a whim with the changing of federal administrations doesn’t work.  This type of activity threatens an untold number of major projects in Arizona and around the country.  I am calling on the USDA to reissue these crucial documents in a timely manner and continue progress on this job-creating project.”

The U.S. Forest Service was directed to revoke the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Draft Record of Decision, two federal documents that represent a critical step forward for the Resolution Copper Project.

