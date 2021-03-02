Arizona Governor On Resolution Copper Project Setback

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it has directed the U.S. Forest Service to rescind critical federal documents needed to move forward with the Resolution Copper Project, a mine that will be located near Superior, Arizona and is projected to create about 1,450 jobs and generate about $149 million annually in total employee compensation. Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement in response to the setback on the project:

“I am extremely disappointed in the Administration’s decision to cease progress on Arizona’s Resolution Copper project, which is set to grow jobs and is estimated to create a direct and indirect economic impact of more than $1 billion to Arizona’s economy every year.

“An effective and predictable regulatory environment is a critical factor in Arizona’s booming economy. In Arizona, we follow what works. Undoing lengthy, comprehensive, and already-completed federal environmental studies on a whim with the changing of federal administrations doesn’t work. This type of activity threatens an untold number of major projects in Arizona and around the country. I am calling on the USDA to reissue these crucial documents in a timely manner and continue progress on this job-creating project.”

The U.S. Forest Service was directed to revoke the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Draft Record of Decision, two federal documents that represent a critical step forward for the Resolution Copper Project.