PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey named Northern Arizona University student Rachel Kanyur the next student regent on the Arizona Board of Regents.

“Rachel is a smart and driven student leader,” said Governor Ducey. “Her passion for helping those around her and in her community is inspiring, and I’m sure it will continue to grow as she pursues her interest in health advocacy. As the Board of Regents’ newest member, I look forward to seeing Rachel represent Arizona’s university students as she paves the way for future health care leaders.”

Rachel Kanyur is a sophomore with a 4.0 GPA at Northern Arizona University (NAU) studying exercise science. Active in the political community, Kanyur’s passion for health is what drives her most. She serves on the student health advocacy committee and received the President’s Volunteer Service Award last year. Previously, she interned on Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee’s campaign and served as a traveling intern with TeenPact Leadership Schools, a non-profit known for its teen-oriented programs on leadership, citizenship and government.

“Rachel is service-oriented and has demonstrated strong leadership, both at NAU and in volunteer work that has reached students throughout the nation,” said NAU President Cruz Rivera. “I have great confidence that she will represent all of Arizona’s university students well as a member of the Arizona Board of Regents, and I look forward to working alongside her.”

As student regent, Kanyur will help represent Arizona’s university students on the Arizona Board of Regents. Kanyur succeeds Student Regent Anthony Rusk, a student from the University of Arizona.

“I’m thrilled to be named as Student Regent this year,” said Kanyur. “With my passion for creating a supportive environment for all students, I look forward to representing students across Arizona’s universities and working with higher education leaders.”