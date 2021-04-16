  • Fri. Apr 16th, 2021

Arizona Governor: Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Indianapolis Victims

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on April 20, 2021 to honor the eight people murdered and several injured in the shooting that took place in Indianapolis, Indiana on the night of Thursday, April 15.

“Last night, an evil act of violence took the lives of eight people and wounded several others,” said Governor Ducey.  “Arizona stands with the families of the victims and the entire Indianapolis community at this tragic time, and we send our deepest condolences.  I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff in remembrance and honor of the eight innocent lives lost.”

The Governor’s half-staff order is in coordination with President Biden’s proclamation.

