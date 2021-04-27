Arizona Governor Ducey Takes Action On Six Bills

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey took action on six pending bills, including a bill that further enhances Arizona’s progress on occupational license reform.

Senate Bill (SB) 1063, sponsored by Senator J.D. Mesnard, ensures people working in a regulated occupation have access to due process during appeals. In an appeal of a final administrative decision regarding most occupations, the regulated party may request a trial de novo.

SB 1063 ensures that if a regulated party believes that they have not had an adequate opportunity to be heard, their appeal will be heard anew during the appeal. The bill also ensures that during an appeal, a court does not defer to an agency on questions of fact. Current law already requires this in regards to questions of law.

Governor Ducey also issued a veto for Senate Bill 1261 due to concerns about potential unintended consequences of the bill. View the Governor’s veto letter HERE.

Below is a list of all the bills the Governor signed today:

S.B. 1063 administrative review of agency decisions (Mesnard)

S.B. 1181 doulas; voluntary certification (Townsend)

S.B. 1414 certified applicators; fingerprinting requirement (Kerr)

S.B. 1432 political signs; removal date (Ugenti-Rita)

S.B. 1636 legislative drafting requirements; repeal (Gray)

The Governor vetoed the following bill:

S.B. 1261 justification; criminal offense (Contreras)