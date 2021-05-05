Arizona Governor Ducey Recognizes State Employees

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey today issued a proclamation recognizing May 5, 2021 as Arizona State Employee Recognition Day to thank state employees for their hard work and dedication to serving Arizonans.

“State employees have dedicated countless hours to help support Arizonans and ensure their needs are met,” said Governor Ducey. “When the pandemic hit, they stepped up to lead, support and provide information to Arizonans all across the state. Their work does not go unnoticed, and I am thankful for all that they do.”

View a PDF of the proclamation HERE.