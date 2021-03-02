Arizona Governor Ducey Receives First Vaccine Dose

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey today received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose at State Farm Stadium following yesterday’s updated guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to include Arizonans 55 and older. ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ administered the Pfizer vaccine for the Governor.

“This vaccine is safe, effective and free,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m proud to join the more than 1.2 million Arizonans who have already received the vaccine, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for a vaccination appointment. It’s the best way you can protect yourself and your family, while getting our kids back to school and bringing jobs back to Arizona.”

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinations HERE.