Arizona Governor Ducey Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News)— Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

“Arizona today is proud to honor the memory and enduring influence of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year’s celebration of Dr. King’s legacy takes on added significance following the extraordinary challenges we confronted in 2020.

“Dr. King devoted his life to equality, peace and justice. He urged us to never lose hope in the face of adversity and always move forward despite the disappointments that come our way. And he reminded us that violence can bring only temporary victories, never permanent peace.

“At the threshold of what we all hope will be a bright new year, it’s worth recalling one of Dr. King’s most inspirational observations. ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness,’ he told us. ‘Only light can do that.’”