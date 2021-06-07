Arizona Governor Ducey D-Day Statement

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey issued the following statement in honor of the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the day Allied Forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France to retake the continent of Europe during WWII.

“Today we remember the 160,000 Allied troops who stormed Normandy’s beaches to liberate Europe from German control, which marked the beginning of the end of WWII.

“Before the troops embarked on this courageous mission, General Eisenhower told them: ‘The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.’

“On this historic day 77 years ago, the American people stood with the Allies as they fought against the hold Nazi Germany had on Europe. Today, we offer our sincere gratitude to these brave soldiers who changed the course of history for the better.

“The valor and sacrifice of the American, Canadian, British and French allies showed the world the values we hold dear—liberty, freedom, unity—will always prevail, even in the face of tyranny.

“Arizona joins the nation in honoring the brave Allied soldiers of D-Day, and we are thankful for their role in advancing the cause of liberty. They are the Greatest Generation.”