Arizona Governor: CP Technologies Opening In Prescott

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey welcomed a new manufacturing company to Arizona by traveling to Prescott for the grand opening of its new headquarters after relocating from California.

CP Technologies is expected to create more than 200 jobs over the next two years and have additional economic impacts on Yavapai County.

“Arizona’s manufacturers produce vital resources for a variety of industries and create thousands of jobs in the state,” said Governor Ducey. “CP Technologies could have chosen anywhere in the country, and they chose Arizona. They are just one of the many manufacturers choosing our state for our skilled workforce and pro-business environment. My thanks to Mike McCormack, and everyone else who worked on this project to help bring CP Technologies to Arizona.”

The Governor toured the 50,000 square-foot manufacturing facility with CP Technologies CEO and President Mike McCormack, Board Chairman Eitan Tchwella and other industry leaders.

CP Technologies manufactures computer hardware for military contractors like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman. It is just one of the many manufacturing facilities in Arizona helping to create an ecosystem where manufacturers and suppliers can come together to build the technologies of the future.

“Arizona’s defense contractors and military installations have long made Arizona a critical player in our nation’s defense. It’s a role we’re very proud of,” the Governor said.

Other companies including ElectraMeccanica, Intel, TSMC, Lucid Motors, and Nikola have all made recent developments in the state.

Governor Ducey also toured the new terminal at Prescott Regional Airport with Mayor Mengarelli, Airport Director Robin Sobotta, and CEO of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Sheri Heiney.

Prescott Regional Airport terminal opened on March 31, and has more space for passengers, security, and airline operations. Arizona’s FY20 budget included $1M from the State Aviation Fund for the Prescott Airport. The City of Prescott also received a $10 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to construct a new terminal building.