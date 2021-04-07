Arizona Governor Appoints Tim Roemer To Director DHS

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey announced the appointment of Tim Roemer, Arizona’s Chief Information Security Officer, to Director of the state’s Department of Homeland Security.

Roemer will succeed Gil Orrantia, who last month informed Governor Ducey of his intention to retire as the department’s director after 11 years. Roemer will assume the post immediately.

In addition to the change in leadership, Governor Ducey announced that the cybersecurity operations overseen by Roemer in the Arizona Department of Administration (ADOA) will become part of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Cybersecurity is homeland security — that’s why I’m looking forward to moving Arizona’s critical cyber mission to the Department of Homeland Security,” said Governor Ducey. “Tim Roemer has served our state for years with protection and proactiveness at top of mind, and I’m confident he will lead the Department and its new cybersecurity operations well. I’m grateful to former Director Orrantia for his tireless commitment to protecting Arizonans and supporting law enforcement, and I wish him the best in his retirement.”

Incoming Director Roemer said that combining the state’s cybersecurity mission with the Department of Homeland Security will better protect Arizona from increasing cybersecurity attacks that threaten our infrastructure, data and citizens. As part of the transition, Roemer will appoint a Deputy Chief Information Security Officer to manage the cyber-related issues of the Department.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve the State of Arizona in this new role,” said Roemer. “Arizona’s leadership in cybersecurity and the transition to Homeland Security is a culmination of years of hard work to improve preparedness, enhance efficiencies, and ensure our information is secure. I’m thrilled to continue serving Arizonans, and I’m grateful to Governor Ducey for entrusting me with this leadership role and the state’s cybersecurity operations.”

Roemer was appointed as Arizona’s Chief Information Security Officer at ADOA in July 2019, where he has led the cybersecurity team in defending Arizona from rising cyberattacks and helped protect the state’s technology infrastructure and data. He has also worked with the Secretary of State to help protect the 2020 election and increased the state’s cyber-related partnerships with law enforcement to strengthen Arizona’s cyber resiliency.

“I’m proud to see Tim take on the role of Director at the Arizona Department of Homeland Security,” said ADOA Director Andy Tobin. “He is committed to using innovative approaches to solve problems and get the job done, and it has been a pleasure to work with him at ADOA. He knows the importance of cybersecurity and protecting our state, and I look forward to his leadership at Homeland Security.”

He has worked for the State of Arizona since the beginning of Governor Ducey’s Administration, where he most recently served as the Governor’s Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs. Prior to that, Roemer held a dual role as the Governor’s Public Safety Advisor and the Deputy Director for the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. In his roles in the Governor’s Office, he served on the Arizona-Mexico Commission’s Security Committee and has advised the Governor on a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, border security, and counterterrorism.

Prior to serving the State of Arizona, Tim served in the Central Intelligence Agency for 10 years. The final two years of his CIA career were spent as a nonpartisan detailee to the White House Situation Room, where he provided critical national security updates to the President, Vice President, and National Security Council. In this role, he briefed senior U.S. policy makers on a diverse range of national security related issues.

In addition to his time in the West Wing, Roemer supported CIA’s mission at its Headquarters in McLean, Virginia where he worked in the Office of Congressional Affairs and the Office of Acquisitions. He helped manage CIA’s relationship with Congress as a Congressional Liaison. While in the Office of Acquisitions, he negotiated and administered classified contracts. Over his more than a decade career in the U.S. Intelligence Community, he also completed assignments at the National Reconnaissance Office and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

Roemer graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and a minor in Political Science.

Former Director Gil Orrantia announced his retirement in a letter to Governor Ducey on March 2, 2021 and officially retired on April 2. He was appointed to Director by Governor Jan Brewer in 2009 and was endorsed by Governor Ducey when he took office. Under his leadership, the Department distributed and administered more than $130 million in grants to Arizona state, local, county, tribal and municipal first responders during Governor Ducey’s administration.