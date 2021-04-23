Arizona Governor Appoints Jessica Sullivan To AZ Pioneers’ Home

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Jessica Sullivan to Superintendent of the Arizona Pioneers’ Home, fulfilling years of dedication to the facility and following in the footsteps of her mother who served as a nurse at the Home.

“Jessica has made it her priority to serve the residents of the Arizona Pioneers’ Home,” said Governor Ducey. “She and her mother have both spent years caring for its residents. She truly understands the Home’s history and significance to the Prescott community and State of Arizona, and will continue to embody the home’s values as Superintendent. I am happy to welcome Jessica to this position and I look forward to her further contributions at the Home.”

Jessica Sullivan has worked at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home for nearly twenty years, and is currently the Home’s caregiver supervisor. But her passion for the home and its community goes back even further. She started visiting the Home at age nine when she would accompany her mother, a registered nurse at the facility for 19 years, to work. This early experience sparked a lifelong interest in the Home’s culture and mission and inspired Sullivan to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“The Arizona Pioneers’ Home has been a significant part of my life for years,” said Jessica Sullivan. “To care for the individuals who call this place home, hear their stories and work in this community is a privilege. I am so grateful to Governor Ducey for this opportunity, and I look forward to this next chapter so we can continue to provide the best possible care for the residents in this truly special place.”

The Arizona Pioneers’ Home first opened its doors in 1911. The retirement facility was meant to provide a rest home for aging settlers who helped establish the Prescott area. It has since served as a care facility to Arizonans, providing physical, emotional and spiritual care to its residents.

Sullivan started work at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home in 2001 as a certified nursing assistant and aided residents in daily activities. She became a certified physical therapy aide in 2006 where she was responsible for coordinating and communicating resident therapy orders and services, and assisted therapy appointments. Sullivan became a nursing support assistant in 2011 and aided in rehabilitation coordination and external administration as well as managed medical supply, testing, maintenance and planning for residents in the facility. In 2019, Sullivan became the caregiver supervisor at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home where she has overseen resident care, and team and facility management.

Sullivan has certifications in nursing and caregiving from the Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona; a certification in physical therapy aide from Penn Foster in Pennsylvania; and a certification in assisted living facility management from the Assisted Living Training School in Tempe, Arizona.

Sullivan succeeds Ted Ihrman, who will retire as Pioneer Home Superintendent at the end of May.