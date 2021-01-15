Arizona Governor Applauds Draft Decision For Resolution Copper Project

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Ducey today welcomed two federal documents that represent a critical step forward for the Resolution Copper Project, a mine that will ensure a reliable supply up to one billion pounds of copper annually.

“Arizona has a long history of responsible mining, showing that we can have a robust mining sector while protecting our environment and cultural history,” said Governor Ducey. “My thanks to the USDA Forest Service for their partnership on a project that will benefit our mining industry, mining professionals, and entire state.”

On June 2, 2020, Governor Ducey sent a letter to USDA Undersecretary Jim Hubbard urging the USDA to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) scheduling process set forth in 2015. Today the USDA Forest Service issued the Final Environmental Statement (EIS) and Draft Record of Decision (ROD) for the Resolution Copper Project and Land Exchange.

The Resolution Copper Project is a proposed underground copper mine near the town of Superior, Arizona. The project would create one of the largest copper mines in the United States. The mine is projected to create about 1,450 jobs and pay about $149 million annually. The Draft EIS estimated that the total direct and indirect economic impacts to the state will total more than $1 billion per year.