Arizona Governor Announces Rental Assistance Program

Governor Ducey Announces Rental Assistance Program To Provide Financial Assistance And Housing Stability

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey today announced the Arizona Department of Economic Security will be launching a new Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide financial assistance and housing stability.

“We want to make sure renters in Arizona have the resources and support they need,” said Governor Ducey. “The rental assistance program will keep families and those in need in their homes and help them get back on their feet as we overcome the effects of the pandemic. We will continue to work closely with community and local government partners to efficiently deliver this relief.”

As part of the COVID-19 relief package recently passed by Congress, the U.S. Department of Treasury provided a total of $492 million to the state of Arizona. The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) was awarded $289 million with the remaining balance going directly to large cities and counties. Funding will be used toward direct payments for rent, rental arrears, utilities, utility arrears, and other expenses related to housing stability incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES will serve the following counties:

Apache

Cochise

Coconino

Gila

Graham

Greenlee

La Paz

Navajo

Santa Cruz

Pinal

Mohave

Yavapai

Renters residing in the counties listed above can apply for housing and utilities assistance via the DES portal starting Tuesday, February 23.

Several large counties and cities, including Maricopa County, Pima County and Yuma County, are receiving funding directly from the federal government. Those counties plan to launch their own rental assistance programs, which will be separate from this DES program. The DES portal will also direct renters living in these counties to their local jurisdictions so they can access similar programs.

“Households across the state continue to face economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are pleased to be able to provide this new assistance program alongside the other services we have to offer at DES,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “We will work quickly and diligently to provide rental and utility assistance to those in need.”

View Emergency Rental Assistance Program payment details and eligibility requirements HERE.

Individuals in the twelve counties listed above will be able to apply online at des.az.gov/ERAP beginning February 23, 2021. The rental assistance portal will be available online 24/7, and will be mobile-friendly. Applicants can apply and check the status of their application through the portal. It will be available in English and Spanish.