Arizona Governor: $27 Million To Support K-12 Students

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey announced Arizona is distributing $26.5 million to support Summer learning programs, reach struggling students, enhance student achievement and expand tutoring opportunities.

“Our teachers, students and families have worked hard to stay on track and ensure Arizona kids have all the support they need,” said Governor Ducey. “We need to keep up this momentum. That’s why we’re providing additional dollars to avoid the Summer slide, maintain student engagement, provide tutoring, enhance educators’ professional development, and collect data on student outcomes. The effects of the pandemic don’t go away just because many students are back in the classroom, and we will continue to work with school leaders and educators to make sure Arizona kids remain on the path to success.”

Addressing the impact of the pandemic on students and learning progress has been a top priority among education experts, media and community leaders. A recent story from the Arizona Republic covers examples statewide.

The new spending initiative, totaling $26,525,000, will advance Summer learning opportunities and prepare students for the next school year. Below is more information on the funding:

Project Momentum: $17.5M

Starting Summer 2021, through Summer 2023

Build upon the strategic effort with Project Momentum Arizona to scale up our existing partnership from three districts (Avondale ESD, Wickenburg USD and Deer Valley USD) to include additional systems serving more than 100,000 Arizona students across the state.

The success this investment builds upon is significant – When the project started in 2015, Avondale ESD did not have any A-rated schools. Today, four schools have earned an A, and more are well on their way. By 2018, Avondale had double-digit growth in math and English — double, and triple the average growth rate of the State average, respectively. In Wickenburg, Vulture Peak Middle School grew 8% in math in just one year.

Boys and Girls Clubs Summer Programming: $5M

Starting immediately, through Summer 2021

Clubs will open for extended hours to deliver academic success programs designed to mitigate learning loss, particularly among underserved youth. Youth will also be able to participate in full-day programs that include meals, gym time, outdoor play, art, and music.

Funding for these summer programs will cover scholarships to serve 4,000 youth per week for eight weeks, at locations all across Arizona.

Graduation Alliance – Engaging disconnected students: $2.4M

Starts immediately, continues through the first semester of the upcoming school year

Provides outreach counseling, academic coaching, technical assistance and additional support to students who are deemed disconnected by their school district and will serve approximately 20,000 students.

Center for the Future of Arizona – Beat the Odds Principals Cohort: $700,000

Summer 2021 and beyond

This funding doubles the investment made with previous GEER funding, which is currently being used to train 125 principals, impacting 48,600 students, spread across six counties.

Teach for America – Ignite Tutoring: $500,000

2021-22 School Year

This funding will support approximately 150 tutors, serve 8-10 schools, and provide approximately 400-500 hours of support per week.

Jobs for Arizona Graduates (JAG): $300,000

Summer 2021

JAG will provide support to offer a summer section of the JAG Course that will connect a group of students (20-40 depending on the campus) and provide support needed to re-engage in summer courses while also preparing for a full return to school in the Fall. Within JAG’s strengths, this will focus heavily on peer to peer connection, development of study skills, school success strategies, organization, time management and more.

The program will support up to 20 sites, and potentially up to 800 students.

FosterEd Data Collection and Review: $125,000

Work will begin immediately

Conduct an updated statewide analysis of the education outcomes for all youth in state care, helping to understand where need remains greatest and what the current state of education outcomes are since this report was first published in 2015, and again in 2018.

The dollars being distributed by the state come from Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funding, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Additional GEER funding announcements will be made in the coming weeks.