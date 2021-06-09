Arizona: Emergency Declarations In Response to Telegraph, Mescal Fires

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey today issued two Declarations of Emergency in response to the Telegraph and Mescal Fires in Pinal and Gila Counties, making available up to $400,000 for response efforts.

The State of Emergency follows the Governor’s June 6 request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a Fire Management Assistance Grant. FEMA quickly approved the request the same day and will provide significant federal assistance for the local and state costs.

“Firefighters and safety officials have been working around the clock to protect Arizonans, and we need to make sure they have the support they need to successfully fight the wildfires in Pinal and Gila Counties,” Governor Ducey said. “I issued Declarations of Emergency so those responders will have the necessary resources to protect people, pets and property — and we will continue to work closely with local officials to ensure the needs of those communities are met. Arizonans must take the threat of wildfires seriously and follow all safety precautions during these dry months, including following evacuation orders. I’m grateful to everyone working to protect Arizonans this wildfire season.”

The Telegraph Fire as of this morning burned 76,260 acres of federal, state and private land, triggering the deployment of an Interagency Type 1 Incident Management Team. The fire started on Friday, June 4 and is located South of US 60 between Superior and Miami. Multiple evacuations have been ordered and road closures are in place.

The Mescal Fire as of this morning burned 70,067 acres in Gila County. An Interagency Type 2 Incident Management Team has been deployed to the fire which started on Tuesday, June 1 and is located South of US 70 between Globe and Peridot. Most evacuated residents on the San Carlos Apache Reservation were allowed to return home yesterday, but partial road closures remain on State Route 77 and US 70.

To help prevent fires, Arizonans are encouraged to: