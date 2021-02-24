Arizona: Clerk Of The Superior Court Vacancy In La Paz County

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey is accepting applications for an interim appointment to fill the position of La Paz County Clerk of the Superior Court. The vacancy of the position is due to the resignation of Megan Spielman.

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021. Applications received or postmarked after the deadline will not be considered. Depending on the number of applications received, the application deadline may or may not be extended. A copy of the application and instructions for applying can be downloaded at https://bc.azgovernor.gov.

To qualify for appointment, applicants must be eligible to vote, a resident of La Paz County and a Republican.

The Governor’s Office will review applications and interview qualified applicants in order for the Governor to make an appointment to fill the vacancy pursuant to Arizona Revised Statute § 16-230(A) and Arizona Attorney General Opinion 85-007, until a clerk can be elected during the next regular general election in 2022.