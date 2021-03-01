Arizona Celebrates Women’s History Month

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey is declaring March 2021 to be Women’s History Month in Arizona to celebrate the many contributions of women to the success of the state and entire nation, and to recognize the women medical professionals who have made history during the pandemic.

“This month, Arizona is proud to celebrate the women who have helped shape our great state,” said Governor Ducey. “Right now, 40 women are leading our communities in the state legislature — the most in state history. Over the last year, women working in the medical field have made history by stepping up day after day to protect Arizonans and administer the vaccine. There’s no shortage of trailblazing women to look up to in Arizona. We are proud to celebrate the determination, integrity and leadership of women that has led to prosperity across the state and nation.”

Women’s History Month was established in 1987, and has been recognized by every U.S. president since 1995. Arizona became the tenth state to grant women the right to vote in 1912, eight years before the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women the right to vote nationally.

In 1999, Arizona inaugurated five female statewide officeholders — the first time women held all statewide elected offices in United States history. Arizona has 40 women currently serving in the Arizona State Legislature, the most in state history. Governor Ducey has issued a Women’s History Month proclamation every year since 2016.

View the proclamation HERE and below.