  • Tue. May 4th, 2021
Politics

Arizona Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Day

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 4, 2021 , Doug Ducey, Governor, Teacher Appreciation Day
PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey declared today, May 4, 2021, Arizona Teacher Appreciation Day to celebrate hardworking teachers and recognize their dedication to supporting students in and out of the classroom.

“Arizona’s teachers have gone above and beyond to support their students, especially this past year,” said Governor Ducey.  “Teachers find innovative ways to engage with students and families, promote continued learning even when challenges arise, and help students prepare for their next steps.  Arizona is grateful for educators’ resiliency and dedication to student success.”

View the proclamation HERE.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

