Arizona Celebrates School Choice Week

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey declared this week, January 24-30, 2021, Arizona School Choice Week to recognize the importance of ensuring families and students have access to learning options that best fit their unique needs.

“Parents, teachers and education champions across the state have worked hard to make Arizona a leader in school choice,” said Governor Ducey. “Parents and families know the learning opportunities that will best fit their kids’ needs, and there are a wide range of options throughout the state. My thanks to all the education professionals, community leaders and families putting kids first and ensuring they have access to an education that will put them on the path to success.”

Governor Ducey’s Executive Budget, released earlier this month, invests $10 million to expand transportation solutions so students can access schools that are right for them, and to provide resources that inform families about alternative education options.

The state has celebrated charter school success for nearly three decades. According to the Arizona Charter Schools Association, more than 213,000 Arizona students are enrolled in charter schools, making up nearly 20 percent of the state’s public school enrollment. Arizona’s more than 550 public charter schools make up approximately 28 percent of the state’s total schools.

Arizona was the only state in the nation to receive an ‘A’ grade for charter school law in the Center For Education Reform’s 2020 report. Arizona was recognized for charter authorization, growth, and operations policy in the report.

Arizona also offers Open Enrollment for its public school districts. Open Enrollment allows students to apply for admission to any public school depending on available classroom space. Additionally, Education Scholarship Accounts offers students a wide range of educational services outside home-based education, tutoring and educational therapies. Students eligible for these services include students living on tribal lands, those with special needs, children of military families and those in failing schools.

