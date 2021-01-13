Arizona: Art Harding Appointed As Deputy Director Of Legislative Affairs

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News)— The Governor’s Office today announced that Art Harding has joined the team as a Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs. Art joins a talented team that includes Katie Ratlief and Darbi Jenkins. In this role, he will work with the legislature to ensure state government focuses on policies that best serve Arizonans during the pandemic and beyond.

“Art brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in public policy, community engagement and organizational efficiency,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “I’m grateful for his commitment to continue serving the state of Arizona, and I look forward to his contributions to our team.”

Before joining the Governor’s Office, Art worked at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as the Executive Secretary of the Office of the Executive Secretariat. In that role, he reorganized the executive department of USDA, achieved 75% decrease in processing time for congressional correspondence, boosted efficiencies and customer service, and more.

Prior to his service at USDA, Art served as Director of Policy for the Executive Office of the President and Director of Policy for the First Lady of the United States for two years. In that role, he focused on policy development, engagement strategies, and youth advocacy.

“I’m thrilled to join the team on the 9th Floor,” said Art Harding. “From developing policy to ensuring constituents’ needs are met, restructuring teams to work efficiently and more, I have worked for years to serve and help others. I look forward to serving in this new role, and am grateful for the opportunity.”

Art also served as a Program Analyst for United States Agency for International Development, Chief Legislative Liaison for the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Recovery (then named the Arizona Department of Corrections), Director of State Government Affairs for the Arizona Office of the Attorney General, and Deputy Associate Superintendent of State Government Affairs for the Arizona Department of Education.

Art has also been involved in multiple community and professional associations, including the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission Legislative Committee, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team, the Arizona Fallen Correctional Employees Memorial Committee, and more. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Arizona.