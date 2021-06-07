Arizona: Applications For Navajo County Superior Court Vacancy

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Applications are being accepted for a vacancy on the Superior Court in Navajo County that will be created by the retirement of Judge Ralph Hatch.

The Office of the Governor will review applications and interview selected applicants for the vacancy, and Governor Doug Ducey will appoint the new judge pursuant to Article VI, Section 12 of the Arizona Constitution.

The judicial application form can be downloaded online at the Office of the Governor’s website: https://azgovernor.gov/judges.

Applicants must be at least 30 years of age and less than 65 years of age, of good moral character, admitted to the practice of law in Arizona, a resident of Arizona for the past five years, and a resident of Navajo County for the past year pursuant to Article VI, Sections 22 and 37 of the Arizona Constitution.

A signed original application with all attachments, and a searchable .pdf version of the application and attachments must be submitted to Anni Foster, General Counsel, Office of Governor Doug Ducey, Executive Tower, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007, by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021.

All interviews are open to the public. The interview date will be announced.