Arizona: Additional $8.2 Million For Homeless Arizonans

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced today the distribution of an additional $8.2 million to provide Arizonans facing homelessness with critical services.

“We want to ensure struggling families and those facing homelessness have access to the support and resources they need to keep a roof over their heads,” said Governor Ducey. “This additional funding will help more people in need connect with crucial health and safety services provided across the state. My thanks to the Department of Economic Security and the many organizations in Arizona working to support others during the pandemic.”

Today’s funding, totaling $8,188,836, comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in communities in need. All 31 organizations across the state that applied have been awarded the funding through a competitive grant to provide rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, emergency shelter services and more. The grant program was announced in late December, and opened in mid-January. The funding distribution follows nearly $5 million in ESG distributed to homeless organizations statewide in December 2020 and the nearly $6 million distributed in July 2020.

“Individuals who are experiencing homelessness and the communities dedicated to serving them continue to feel the impacts of the pandemic,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “This additional round of funding is crucial to ensuring these services remain available to struggling Arizonans. We are grateful to be able to work with such exceptional organizations to secure shelter for families in need.”

“Everyone deserves a safe, accessible place to call home,” said Primavera Foundation CEO Peggy Hutchison. “As our community members struggle to stay safe and healthy, especially during the pandemic, we are delighted and grateful to partner with the Arizona Department of Economic Security to provide immediate critical shelter services for women, men, and families as we partner with them on their pathways out of poverty.”

“Cornerstone Mission Project is honored and blessed to partner with DES to provide the following services to homeless or at-risk of homelessness for families and individuals: Emergency Shelter, Rapid Rehousing, Homeless Prevention and Street Outreach throughout Mohave and LaPaz Counties,” said Cornerstone Mission Administrator Melanie Windecker. “Cornerstone Mission is a help-up organization and through our partnership with DES we are able to assist families and individuals journey from homeless or at risk of homelessness to a positive housing outcome, achieving housing stability and self-sufficiency. DES partnership through the ESG programs provides the much-needed supports that assist the most vulnerable members in our communities.”