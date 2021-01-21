Arizona 2020 Immigration and Border Crimes Report

United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona December 2020 Immigration and Border Crimes Report

(STL.News) I. Illegal Reentry After Deportation (8 U.S.C. 1326)

241 individuals were charged in December with illegal reentry

A. 153 of those 241 individuals had previously been convicted of non-immigration criminal offenses in the U.S.

Of the 153 individuals with non-immigration criminal records:

1. 39 had violent crime convictions, including:

1 individual had a homicide conviction

5 individuals had sex offense convictions

8 individuals had domestic violence convictions

2. 12 had property crime convictions

3. 42 had DUI convictions

4. 70 had drug crime convictions

B. 99 of those 241 individuals had been deported three or more times

II. Alien Smuggling (8 U.S.C. 1324)

34 individuals were charged in December with alien smuggling

III. Illegal Entry (Criminal Consequence Initiative) (8 U.S.C. 1325)

0 individuals were charged in December with illegal entry on the CCI calendar

Criminal conviction information is based on preliminary criminal history reports provided by the arresting agency.

These numbers represent United States Attorney’s Office prosecutions only. These numbers do not include individuals apprehended by immigration enforcement officials and subjected solely to administrative process.

*The Department of Homeland Security instituted a policy in late March of expeditiously returning aliens who illegally enter the United States rather than detaining them. The decreased number of individuals presented to this Office for prosecution coincides with the implementation of that policy and other COVID-19 related border restrictions.

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-002_December Immigration and Border Crimes Report.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today