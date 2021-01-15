Arizona: 200,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered

State vaccination site in Glendale helps boost numbers, with another state site coming Feb. 1

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Arizona has passed 200,000 as the state and counties collaborate to get more and more vaccine into the arms of prioritized individuals.

“This is an exciting milestone for Arizona,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). “Any dose that remains in storage remains a challenge to be addressed, but as a state we are gaining momentum in protecting prioritized Arizonans from COVID-19.”

As of Thursday, Arizona’s total was 217,716 doses administered to 186,779 Arizonans, including 21,612 who have received both doses. With 602,625 vaccine doses ordered so far in Arizona, that means 36% of the state’s allocation to date has been administered.

About 16,200 doses have been administered through this afternoon at the state’s first 24/7 vaccination site since it opened on Monday. The site is operated by ADHS and partners at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Groups prioritized to date include: frontline healthcare workers, emergency services workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities (in Phase 1A); and protective services workers, educators and childcare workers, and adults 75 and older (prioritized Phase 1B). As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, those 65 and older will be able to register for vaccination appointments in counties that are in prioritized Phase 1B. Each county’s current vaccine phase is listed on the ADHS website.

Earlier today, Governor Ducey and ADHS announced that Arizona is dramatically expanding vaccine site capacity:

ADHS will launch a new additional state vaccine site in the East Valley on Feb. 1 to further expand appointment availability.

Registration for appointments at a new Phoenix Municipal Stadium location will also begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m.

The State Farm Stadium site will continue to operate at full capacity through the end of January providing the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Beginning in February, the State Farm Stadium site will begin offering second dose appointments in addition to the site’scurrent capacity for first doses.

County health departments across the state are also working to expand appointment availability at their sites.

Arizona has activated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Retail Pharmacy Program which will add up to 100 pharmacy stores providing vaccine over the next few weeks. When the program is fully activated, more than 800 pharmacies will have COVID-19 vaccine available In Arizona.

There are over 200 vaccination sites statewide that have received vaccine, including 45 Community Health Centers.

Those in groups prioritized for vaccination can register for appointments at State Farm Stadium and multiple other vaccination sites at podvaccine.azdhs.gov/. Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist.