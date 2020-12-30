Argentine Senate approves bill to legalize abortion

(STL.News) Argentina’s Senate has voted to legalize elective abortion up to the 14th week, in a groundbreaking decision that delivers a huge win for reproductive rights activists.
The vote was 38 to 29 in favor, with one abstention, a strong victory considering that the vote had been too close to call in the days leading up to it.
Argentina, with a population of 45 million, is now the largest country to legalize elective abortion in Latin America, a region with some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the world.
