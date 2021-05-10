Arcadia: Michael Torres Sentenced For Attempting To Purchase “Ice”

Arcadia Man, Michael Torres Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Attempting To Purchase One Kilogram Of “Ice”

Fort Myers, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Michael Torres (41, Arcadia) to 14 years in federal prison for distribution and attempted possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. The court also ordered Torres to forfeit $16,000 that was used in the offense.

Torres had pleaded guilty on September 22, 2020.

According to court documents, in December 2019, Torres sold an undercover law enforcement officer in Arcadia two ounces of 100% pure methamphetamine for $950. However, when the coronavirus pandemic began, Torres’ typical sources of supply in the area dried up, and he looked elsewhere to secure a kilogram of methamphetamine. Ultimately, Torres agreed to buy one kilogram of “Ice,” a particularly pure form of the drug, from law enforcement.

On June 2, 2020, Torres met with the officer inside a restaurant in Punta Gorda and brought $16,000 in cash with him. As the two walked outside to complete the deal, Torres was arrested.

This case was investigated by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael V. Leeman. Assistant United States James Muench handled the forfeiture.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today