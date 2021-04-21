Saturday, April 24th is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(STL.News) On April 24th, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will again conduct one of its most popular community prevention programs: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Saturday, the public can dispose of their expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications at over 55 locations throughout Vermont, which will be operated by local law enforcement agencies and other community partners. Most collection sites can be found in the lobby of your local Police Department. To find a collection site near you and to learn more, visit www.deatakeback.com or call 1-800-882-9539. The service is free of charge; no questions asked.

The last Prescription Drug Take Back Day resulted in the collection of almost 5,000 pounds of unwanted, expired, unused prescription drugs and electronic vaping devices/cartridges throughout Vermont. The DEA and its partners collected over 57 tons throughout New England.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt stressed the importance of properly disposing of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications. “In 2020, 158 Vermont residents died of opioid overdose, a 38% increase from 2019. Over 25% of opioid overdose deaths in 2020 involved prescription opioids, and 11% involved prescription stimulants. Unused medication, especially highly addictive prescription opioids, are vulnerable to diversion, misuse, and abuse. By properly disposing of unused prescription drugs, every Vermonter can help keep our communities safe. I thank the DEA and all our partners in coordinating this important effort.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today