CARES Act Fraud Unit Bolstered with Appointment of New Assistant U.S. Attorney

PROVIDENCE (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus today announced the appointment and swearing-in of G. Michael Seaman IV as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Rhode Island.

Mr. Seaman has been assigned to the CARES Act Fraud Unit in the United States Attorney’s Office Criminal Division, the fourth Assistant United States Attorney assigned to work with federal and state law enforcement in the investigation and the federal prosecution of CARES Act fraud cases. To date, the CARES Act Fraud Unit has charged two-dozen individuals who allegedly targeted more than $30 million in federal CARES Act funding.

A native of Long Island, NY, Mr. Seaman graduated in 2011 from State University of New York at Albany. Mr. Seaman earned his Juris Doctor at State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law, graduating cum laude in 2014.

Mr. Seaman is a Marine Corps reservist, and a former active duty JAG for the USMC. As a Judge Advocate in Okinawa, Japan, he handled a variety of criminal offenses, although his primary focus was investigating and prosecuting Marines for government entitlements fraud. Prior to being stationed in Japan, Mike was stationed in Newport, RI.

Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, G. Michael Seaman IV served as a Litigation Associate at Phillips Lytle, LLP in Buffalo, NY, where he managed and litigated a wide variety of matters, including civil actions, civil rights, data security, and fraud.

In welcoming Mr. Seaman’s to the United States Attorney’s Office, Acting United States Attorney Myrus said, “We are very pleased that AUSA Seamen is joining the Office. He is an experienced prosecutor with a demonstrated commitment to serving his country. He will be an excellent addition to our team prosecuting CARES Act fraud cases.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today