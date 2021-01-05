Categories: Politics

Appointment of Dr. Matthew Graviss as Chief Data Officer

Appointment of Dr. Matthew Graviss as Chief Data Officer

(STL.News) The Department of State has selected Dr. Matthew Graviss as its first-ever Chief Data Officer (CDO), responsible for leading the Office of Management Strategy and Solution’s Center for Analytics (CfA), the Department’s enterprise data capability.

As the Chief Data Officer, Dr. Graviss will drive efforts to leverage data as a strategic asset, a priority across the Federal government. The CfA’s data analytics products transform data into valuable insights to enable foreign policy and management decisions essential to the Department’s diplomatic mission.

Dr. Graviss, who assumed the position last month, most recently served as the Chief Data Officer for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Source: STATE.Gov

Publisher2

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Share
Published by
Publisher2
Tags: CDOCfAMatthew GravissUnited StatesUS Department of State
2 hours ago

Recent Posts

Fannon Travels to Portugal to Promote Responsible Energy Chain

Assistant Secretary Fannon Travels to Portugal to Promote Responsible Energy Supply Chains (STL.News) Assistant Secretary…

34 mins ago

Passing of Nigerian Ambassador to the United States

Passing of Nigerian Ambassador to the United States (STL.News) We are saddened by the passing…

41 mins ago

Congratulation to the Kazakhstan On National Day

Kazakhstan Independence Day (STL.News) On behalf of the Government of the United States and the…

48 mins ago