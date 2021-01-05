Appointment of Dr. Matthew Graviss as Chief Data Officer

(STL.News) The Department of State has selected Dr. Matthew Graviss as its first-ever Chief Data Officer (CDO), responsible for leading the Office of Management Strategy and Solution’s Center for Analytics (CfA), the Department’s enterprise data capability.

As the Chief Data Officer, Dr. Graviss will drive efforts to leverage data as a strategic asset, a priority across the Federal government. The CfA’s data analytics products transform data into valuable insights to enable foreign policy and management decisions essential to the Department’s diplomatic mission.

Dr. Graviss, who assumed the position last month, most recently served as the Chief Data Officer for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

