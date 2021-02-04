U.S. Attorney Announces Appointment Of Civil Division Deputy Chief David S. Jones To Serve As Bankruptcy Judge In Manhattan

(STL.News) Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, today announced that David S. Jones, the Deputy Chief of the Office’s Civil Division, has been appointed to serve as a United States Bankruptcy Judge in Manhattan. Mr. Jones will officially assume his duties on February 19, 2021.

Mr. Jones has served in the Office’s Civil Division for nearly 25 years. Mr. Jones previously served as Chief of the Tax and Bankruptcy Unit from 2002 to 2007, and as Chief Civil Division Appellate Attorney from 2007 until he assumed his current role in 2009. Mr. Jones is a past recipient of the Henry L. Stimson Medal for outstanding contributions to the Office.

Prior to joining the Office in 1996, Mr. Jones was in private practice for four years and was a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Morris E. Lasker. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Brown University.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “I am pleased and proud that David Jones has been selected to serve as a Bankruptcy Judge in this District. David has been a valued mentor and friend to so many colleagues in our Office. I am confident that David will be an exemplary Bankruptcy Judge.”

