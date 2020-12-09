U.S. Attorney Dunavant Announces Appointment of ADA Lance Webb as Special Assistant U.S. Attorney

Jackson, TN (STL.News) U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant is pleased to announce that Assistant District Attorney Lance Webb has been appointed as a new Special Assistant U.S. Attorney (SAUSA) in the Jackson Branch Office. Thanks to an agreement with 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, ADA Lance Webb will now serve as a SAUSA in the Jackson office on a part-time basis, and will be cross-designated and dedicated to the prosecution of federal offenses originating and occurring in Dyer and Lake counties, in the 29th Judicial District of Tennessee.

General Webb has served as an Assistant District Attorney General in the 29th Judicial District since 2001, and has handled and successfully prosecuted all types of state criminal offenses, from misdemeanors to capital cases. Prior to joining the District Attorney’s Office, Lance served as Associate General Counsel for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services from 2000-2001, and prior to that, he was engaged in the private practice of law at Fowler, Prince & Webb in Union City, Tennessee.

General Webb obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence at the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1992, and his Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from Middle Tennessee State University in 1989. Lance and his family live in Dyersburg, where he is active in the community and his church.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “We are very excited to have Lance join our office, and I am thankful to District Attorney General Goodman for his commitment to this SAUSA position. With his many years of distinguished service and successful experience as a state prosecutor, Lance will be immediately effective and productive in furthering the mission of the Department of Justice in Dyer and Lake counties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to providing full service in all counties of West Tennessee, and General Webb’s knowledge of the public safety issues in the 29th Judicial District and his good relationship with local law enforcement will be key in our collective efforts to combat violent crime, gang activity, and drug trafficking in Northwest Tennessee.”

District Attorney General Danny Goodman said, “I am excited that the 29th Judicial District has been allowed to partner with the United States Attorney’s Office and want to thank U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant for giving us this enormous opportunity. This will place Dyer and Lake Counties in the unique position of having the authority to evaluate and prosecute cases on both the State and Federal level. This partnership will be an important tool to be used in our judicial district to combat crime and continue our commitment to make our communities safe.”

