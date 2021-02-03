Previously convicted felon from Albuquerque, Antonio Barraza charged with firearm possession

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Antonio Barraza, 31, of Albuquerque, appeared in federal court on Jan. 22 on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Barraza will remain detained pending trial.

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 10, 2020, a Bernalillo County Deputy Sheriff made a law enforcement stop on Barraza’s vehicle relating to an active arrest warrant. After the deputy identified and arrested Barraza, an inventory of items in his vehicle allegedly revealed a pistol underneath the driver’s seat.

Barraza has six previous felony convictions. As a previously convicted felon, Barraza cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition. If convicted, Barraza faces up to 10 years in prison.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Tierney is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today