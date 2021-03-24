Antitrust Division Issues 2021 Annual Newsletter

(STL.News) The Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division today issued the 2021 edition of its annual Spring Newsletter. The newsletter highlights the division’s recent activities and successes on civil and criminal enforcement, diversity initiatives, international cooperation, and competition advocacy. The newsletter also includes a message from Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers.

“Thanks to the dedication of the division’s employees, we’ve continued our efforts on behalf of American consumers, workers, and taxpayers despite the crisis posed by COVID-19,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers. “As the Acting Assistant Attorney General, it is my privilege to work with the division’s phenomenal staff as we continue our critical work through this transition period. The civil servants who work for the division are deeply invested in promoting competition and making the economy fairer for all Americans. I am grateful to them and intend to make sure that all employees are fully supported and empowered to do their important work and that we remain a process driven organization.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today