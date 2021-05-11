Antitrust Division and Fellow Members Seek Public Input

Antitrust Division and Fellow Members of the Multilateral Pharmaceutical Merger Task Force Seek Public Input

(STL.News) The U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division is pleased to be a part of the Multilateral Pharmaceutical Merger Task Force (Task Force), along with its counterpart competition enforcement agencies — the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Canadian Competition Bureau, the European Commission Directorate General for Competition, the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority, and Offices of State Attorneys General.

The Task Force, initiated by the FTC, seeks to identify concrete and actionable steps to refresh and update the analysis of pharmaceutical mergers. To facilitate a robust discussion of the ways to study the impact of pharmaceutical mergers, the Task Force requests public input, including from health policy experts, economists, attorneys, scientists, health care practitioners, academics, and consumers, on issues potentially implicated with pharmaceutical mergers. For more details about providing comments to the Task Force, including submission and timing information, please see the FTC’s Notice. Following public comment, the Task Force anticipates hosting a public workshop.

“The division is excited to participate in this initiative, and we encourage and welcome public input and feedback on this important topic,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers of the Antitrust Division. “We look forward to partnering with the Task Force members and engaging with consumers and other market participants in the development of future enforcement and policy efforts relating to pharmaceutical mergers.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today