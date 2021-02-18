Anthony R. Krohn Sentenced for Illegal Gun Possession

Edgerton Man, Anthony R. Krohn Sentenced to 5 Years for Illegal Gun Possession During Civil Unrest

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Anthony R. Krohn, 37, Edgerton, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty and was sentenced yesterday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 5 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 1, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Krohn was walking with some friends toward the Capitol Square in downtown Madison, an area which was experiencing significant civil unrest. As Krohn walked past deputies who were posted outside near the jail, the gun that he was carrying discharged into his leg. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Madison Police Department officers provided assistance to Krohn until he was transported to the hospital for treatment. Krohn admitted to a deputy that he shot himself in the leg. The .22 handgun and a spent casing were recovered.

At the time, Krohn was on supervision for a sixth offense operating while intoxicated after serving two years in prison. His criminal history stretches back to 2001 and includes convictions for several batteries, another felony OWI where he led police on a high-speed chase, and possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

At sentencing, Krohn agreed with the government about the dangers involved with bringing a gun into this situation. Judge Peterson also recognized the serious nature of Krohn’s offense commenting that it was the court’s role to look out for the community in this case

The charge against Krohn was the result of an investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today