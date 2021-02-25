General

Anthony Meyers Pleads Guilty to Illegal Weapon Possession

ByEditor 4

Feb 25, 2021 , , ,

ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) Anthony Meyers, an inmate at United States Penitentiary (USP) Lee in Jonesville, Virginia, pleaded guilty yesterday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to possession of contraband, specifically a prison-made shank, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced.

Meyer, 37, pleaded guilty today to one count of possession of contraband and now faces a maximum penalty of an additional 60 months in prison.  He will be sentenced on May 18, 2021.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.  Special Assistant United States Attorney Debbie Stevens prosecuted the case for the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

