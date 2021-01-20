Anthony Delano Hylton Sentenced For Armed Bank Robberies

Las Vegas Felon, Anthony Delano Hylton Sentenced To Over 23 Years In Prison For Committing Two Armed Bank Robberies

LAS VEGAS, NE (STL.News) A Las Vegas resident was sentenced yesterday to 282 months in prison for committing two armed robberies at the same bank in Henderson and being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

In April 2019, following a three-day trial, a jury convicted Anthony Delano Hylton Jr., 35, of two counts of armed bank robbery and two counts of use and carry of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He subsequently pleaded guilty in November 2020 to one count of felon in possession. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Howard D. McKibben sentenced Hylton to five years of supervised release.

According to evidence presented at trial, on October 7, 2016, Hylton entered a bank in Henderson, armed with a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Once inside, he pointed the gun at customers and bank employees, and ordered everyone to get down on the ground. Hylton jumped over the teller counter and discharged the firearm into the floor, in close proximity to a teller who was crouched down on the ground. He then demanded money from bank employees while pointing his gun at them. Hylton fled the bank with approximately $69,565.

Three months later, on January 17, 2017, Hylton — armed with a revolver — entered the same bank in Henderson. He pointed the gun at customers and bank employees and, like the previous robbery, Hylton ordered everyone to the ground. He jumped over the counter and demanded money from bank employees at gunpoint. Hylton fled the bank with approximately $13,046.

Hylton has a prior conviction for battery with substantial bodily harm in Clark County, Nevada.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Henderson Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lisa Cartier-Giroux and Peter S. Levitt prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today