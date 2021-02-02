Anthony Black Sentenced for Assault With Dangerous Weapon

White River Man, Anthony Black Wolf Sentenced for Assault With Dangerous Weapon

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a White River, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault With a Dangerous Weapon was sentenced on February 1, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Anthony Black Wolf, age 33, was sentenced to 43 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Black Wolf was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 9, 2020. He pled guilty on November 6, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred in the Lower Swift Bear Community, near White River, on January 11, 2020. On that date, Black Wolf was at his home drinking alcoholic beverages and socializing with a group of individuals that included the victim. At some point, Black Wolf became angry and picked up an axe. Black Wolf repeatedly swung the axe at the victim, striking the victim once on each arm and causing severe lacerations.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Black Wolf was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today