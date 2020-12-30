Announcement of New Virtual Presence Post for Western Sahara

(STL.News) Consistent with President Trump’s proclamation on recognizing the sovereignty of the Kingdom?of Morocco over the Western Sahara, the State Department announces that it has begun the process to establish a U.S. consulate in the region. Effective immediately, we are inaugurating a virtual presence post for Western Sahara, with a focus on promoting economic and social development, to be followed soon by a fully functioning consulate. This virtual presence post will be managed by the U.S. Embassy in Rabat. The United States looks forward to this increased engagement and?we will continue to support?political negotiations?to?resolve?the issues between Morocco and the POLISARIO within the framework of Morocco’s autonomy plan.

Source: STATE.Gov