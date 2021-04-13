Andrew Nicholas Sentenced for Child Pornography Distribution

Gloucester County Man, Andrew Nicholas Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Production and Distribution of Child Pornography

CAMDEN, N.J (STL.News) A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 300 months in prison for producing and distributing images of child sexual abuse, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Andrew Nicholas, 24, of Williamstown, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to an information charging him with one count of sexually exploiting children and one count of distributing child pornography. Judge Kugler imposed the sentence today in Camden federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On Feb. 26, 2019, an undercover officer entered a public Kik Messenger group and began communicating with Nicholas, who sent the officer images and videos of child sexual abuse involving a prepubescent minor. Nicholas admitted to producing those images and videos of child sexual abuse and sending them to the officer.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced Nicholas to a lifetime term of supervised release, ordered him to pay restitution of $45,000 to the victims, and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the FBI, Philadelphia Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Driscoll, and the Washington, D.C., FBI Field Office, under the direction of Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono; special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina in Newark, and detectives with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Acting County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Martha Nye of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Trenton.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today