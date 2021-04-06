Union County Man, Andrew Chu Admits to Possessing Child Pornography

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Union County, New Jersey, man pleaded guilty today to possessing images of child sexual abuse, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Andrew Chu, 30, of Garwood, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini to an information charging him with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In February 2018, Chu downloaded approximately 90 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children from a website on the darknet.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Newark Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah A. Sulkowski of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today