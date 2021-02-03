Andrew Albert Pleads Guilty To Illegal Possession Of a Firearm

Faribault Man, Andrew Albert Comeaux Pleads Guilty To Illegal Possession Of a Firearm

(STL.News) United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced the guilty plea of ANDREW ALBERT COMEAUX, 38, to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. COMEAUX pleaded guilty earlier today before Judge Patrick J. Schiltz in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, Minnesota. COMEAUX is currently scheduled to be sentenced on May 25, 2021.

According to COMEAUX’s guilty plea and documents filed with the court, on June 15, 2020, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at COMEAUX’s residence. During the search, law enforcement found a .22 caliber rifle and a Mosin-Nagant 7.62x54R caliber rifle. COMEAUX also admitted to possessing an AR-15 style pistol with a large capacity magazine and a homemade suppressor/silencer. Because COMEAUX has prior felony convictions in Blue Earth County and in Le Sueur County, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the South Central Drug Task Force, the Cannon River Drug Task Force, Rice and Steel County Sheriff’s Offices, the Faribault and Owatonna Police Departments, Metro SWAT, and the St. Paul Bomb Squad, with coordination from the Rice County Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander D. Chiquoine is prosecuting the case.

Defendant Information:

ANDREW ALBERT COMEAUX, 38

Faribault, Minn.

Convicted:

Felon in possession of a firearm, 1 count

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today