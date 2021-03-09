Andrea Jones Sentenced for Filing False Income Tax Returns

Erie Woman, Andrea Jones Sentenced for Preparing and Filing False Income Tax Returns

ERIE, PA (STL.News) A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 2 years of probation, 50 hours of community service and a $1,400 special assessment on her conviction of filing false income tax returns and aiding and assisting the filing of false and fraudulent income tax returns, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence on Andrea Jones, 52.

According to information presented to the court, Jones prepared and filed false federal income tax returns for herself and others, who used her as their return preparer, for tax years 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Acting United States Attorney Kaufman commended the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Jones.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today