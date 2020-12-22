Ana Duarte Pineda Sentenced for Methamphetamine Distribution

Goldsboro Woman, Ana Duarte-Pineda Sentenced to More Than 21 Years for Methamphetamine Distribution

RALEIGH (STL.News) United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that yesterday in federal court, United States District Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Ana Duarte-Pineda, 42, of Goldsboro, North Carolina to 262 months imprisonment, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Duarte-Pineda was named in a Criminal Information filed on March 11, 2020 charging her with Distribution of Fifty (50) Grams or More of Methamphetamine. On December 21, 2020, Duarte-Pineda pled guilty to that charge.

According to the investigation, Duarte-Pineda and her codefendant, Augustin Gomez-Rojas, who was previously sentenced to three hundred (300) months, were distributing crystal methamphetamine in Princeton, North Carolina. Duarte-Pineda had her fifteen (15) year old daughter with her in the car when she and Gomez-Rojas sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Duarte-Pineda and Augustin Gomez-Rojas resided in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Kelly L. Sandling represented the government.

