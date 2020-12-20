Monday, December 21STATES TOP LEADING NEWS

An Unexpected clash Between US and China Amid Tension

(STL.News) Today, a Chinese research organization warned, that TENSIONS between The United States and China could escalate into an all-out fight, ahead of inauguration the United States President.

Now, a think tank that focuses on the security issues around the contested region has told to a media, most likely there were risks of a potential an “unexpected” clash, between the two powerful nations amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea.

YouTube video provided courtesy of The US Military News

NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the information contained with the video as we have not independently verified the content.  View as entertainment.

