Rosebud: Phillip Gene Beck Indicted on Firearm Charge

Rosebud Man, Phillip Gene Beck Indicted on Firearm Charge

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rosebud, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Prohibited Person.

Phillip Gene Beck, Jr., age 24, was indicted on August 11, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on December 16, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to ten years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, and forfeiture of any firearms or ammunition involved in the offense. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on or about October 21, 2017, Beck, then being an unlawful user of methamphetamine, and knowing he was an unlawful user of methamphetamine, knowingly did possess a pistol and ammunition in St. Francis, South Dakota.

The charge is merely an accusation and Beck is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today