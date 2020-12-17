Butler: Ricardo Glenn Sentenced for Dealing Multiple Drugs

Butler Resident, Ricardo Glenn Sentenced to Prison for Dealing Multiple Drugs

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) Ricardo Glenn was sentenced to 57 months in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Glenn, age 28, formerly of Butler and Philadelphia, was sentenced by United States District Judge Robert J. Colville. Judge Colville ordered that Glenn serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Glenn moved to Butler County from Philadelphia and distributed fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for a Butler-based drug-trafficking crew. Glenn did so on a nearly daily basis for months in 2019 and 2020. He was under court supervision at the time, following a 2018 firearm conviction and county-jail sentence in Philadelphia.

Assistant United States Attorneys Yvonne M. Saadi and Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

The Pennsylvania State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force led the investigation leading to the conviction and sentence in this case.

